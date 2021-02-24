Letter: DeVine is wrong about election

In the Feb. 10, 2021 edition of the Aiken Standard a column by Jack DeVine was published. He stated, “having recognized the inherent limitations on you own decision making process, accept the unthinkable: You just might be wrong. And for that same reason, respect the viewpoints of others with whom you might disagree.”
Why does he think he is so smart as to say: having recognized the inherent limitations on your own decision-making process”? He should realize he has no authority to tell somebody else they have the same brain problem as himself.
He needs to “accept the unthinkable: You (he) just might be wrong.”
Anyone should be able to know for sure the election was not stolen/rigged. There were over 60 cases filed by the Trump organization about the election. None of those cases were deemed to have any merit. In any one of those cases the attorney should have gone to the press. All the proof the lawyers had would now be in the court of the public. Why didn’t that happen? They had no proof. The election was legitimate.
Devine still alludes to the election being stolen/rigged. This is just another example of his need to recognize the inherent limitations on his own decision making. Biden won by over 7 million votes. You can’t steal 7 million Americans choice.
Ken Bryan
Aiken