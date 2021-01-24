Letter: Dems should support election integrity

After four years of villainous attacks against the presidency and conservative supporters, some Democrats and their supporting media are now hyping for us to come together in unity. How ironic there was no call for unity the past four years.
Unity for a Democrat is only to give in to their politics, which I never will. I denounce the attack on the Capitol, just like I denounced the protests this past summer that caused billions in private and public property damage. While tens of thousands attended the Trump rally, only a “relatively small (number)," according to D.C. Metro Police spokesman entered the Capitol. Yet, this was called a revolution and a threat to our democracy. Yet, while cities were burned and looted this called “mostly peaceful protest.”
The same crowd calling to defund the police is now questioning the Capitol police response – more irony. Democrats want unity, but representatives in the Capitol called the 75 million Trump voters “racist and white supremacists.”
Where is the unity?
Democrats do not want unity; they want total censorship of any opposition to their platform.
Trump said at his rally, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” He then laid out his case for election integrity. Please, read his speech in its entirety before you judge him or the need for investigations into significant 2020 election irregularities.
Hillary Clinton continues to say her loss was due to fraud and the Democrats spent nearly four years pushing Russian collusion.
In 2016 Pelosi tweeted: "Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts."
Why not now? Or is she just another hypocrite?
Maxine Waters said, “And if you see anybody from that (Trump) Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them.”
Chuck Schumer shouted the following threat to Supreme Court justices at a protest, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Not stopping there, Schumer continued, “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
Why are they not censored?
I support law and order and want fair elections. Until a thorough investigation into the 2020 election is completed and documented by an independent counsel, and not just dismissed as irrelevant, I will believe the 2020 election was not stolen. Until there is active voter registration purging, requirements for voter ID and signature validation, and a return to mostly in-person voting, I will not believe in future election integrity.
If Democrats believe in legal elections, why do they not support these policies, or is this just more hypocrisy?
John Harley
Aiken