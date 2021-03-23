Letter: Defense of Sacoolas is warranted

I am writing to commend Gail Hunter's defense of her friend Mrs. Saccolas. Good for her. What is going on now has nothing to do with so-called justice. It has become a vile, vindictive witch hunt on the part of the British government and press against an American wife and mother whose only "crime" was being in a tragic auto accident she did not wish to be in in the first place.
As Ms. Hunter pointed out, Mrs. Sacoolas was neither drunk nor driving recklessly. She simply got in the wrong lane by mistake. A common mistake everyone has made in this world at one time or another, including many Brits coming back from Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
She did everything she was supposed to do at the scene. She stopped, helped the victim, called for assistance and cooperated with police. the British request for extradition was outrageous and offensive and I am glad our government refused. It is time for our courts to end this farce now and tell the plaintiffs to stop their persecution of Anne and her family, accept this was a legitimate accident, and go home. I am sorry for their loss but my sympathy for them has run out. Enough with this.
Chris Frait
Naperville, Ill.