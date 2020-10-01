Letter: Crane's district deserves better

Yes, Mr. Crane, Black lives do matter.
The apparent emails sent and comments made by Jason Crane to the Aiken Standard and USC President Robert Caslon, are deplorable and inappropriate.
The attack on Dr. Sandra Jordan, in my opinion, is sexist at the very least. His remark regarding BLM as a “group of cultural Marxists” is unfounded and denotes a sense of racism.
Crane came out attacking Jordan as “an unimpressive leader to fill the shoes of a great men like Thomas Hallman,” the prior chancellor.
Yet, USC President Robert Caslon, to whom Crane sent an email, made references in his Monday virtual meeting with the Aiken Rotary Club – by stating that Jordan and others at the school are doing a marvelous job by pointing out the following demographics of the USC Aiken:
1. 86% of USCA’s 3,700 students are South Carolinians
2. 40% represent racial and ethnic minorities
3. 42% first generations (college) students
4. 14% veterans and military students
5. 23% non traditional aged 25 or older
Quite impressive, don’t you think Mr. Crane? What interests me, Caslon made no reference to Crane’s email nor did he address the controversy pertaining to Kenny Thomas’ inane and offensive comments regarding the BLM stickers on Clemson’s football helmets. Interestingly, Dabo Swinney, Clemson’s head football coach, not only approved and supported the stickers and said: “it will continue.”
To me it is apparent that Caslon is setting the tone and is letting Jordan handle this embarrassing mess created by Crane and Thomas.
Now to the issue regarding the comment Crane made that BLM “is a group of cultural Marxists,” it is totally unfounded and just not true. In going to the BLM website the fact of the matter is BLM was founded in 2013 in response to the murder of Trayvon Martin.
In closing, it is my hope that the Black children in Crane’s school board district, who he represents, get past the hurt and uncertainty that a man such as Crane remains on the board. Perhaps, Crane will find the courage and will do the right thing by resigning. Aiken County needs and deserves better.
Denis M. Griffin
Aiken