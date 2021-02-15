Letter: COVID vaccine was quick, painless

On Friday, Feb. 5, I received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine which was the simplest thing I’ve ever done – no long lines of cars, no long lines of people. In the huge gym of Aiken Tech (near Graniteville), there were four medical technologists, each with a small table and three chairs.
There was no sign-in because a dear, smart friend had already registered me on her computer. After the injection, I was asked to stay for 20 minutes to ensure that I would not have a negative reaction to the injection. After that, we left, and the whole thing took 28 minutes. They even gave me a little bracelet to prove I had been vaccinated.
I encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible and to go to the Aiken Tech location, 20 minutes from downtown Aiken.
If you are eligible, schedule an appointment at covid.augustahealth.org/vaccine.
Nancy A. Wilds
Aiken