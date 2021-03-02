Letter: COVID relief bill is full of pork

President Biden recently declared that he supported the large $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill proposed by Democrats in Congress. The Republicans in Congress said that only 20% of the funding would go to assist the people and public who have suffered as a result of the virus. The president then said to tell him what he could delete from the proposed legislation.
As an independent taxpayer, who wants to support the people previously affected by the virus and who also does not want increased taxes, I offer the following deletions for Congressional negotiation if there is truly the concept of unity of government in Washington.
1. $85 billion for the rescue of about 180 multi-employer pensions plans insured by the Pension/Benefit Guaranty Corp managed by employer sponsors and unions.
2. $30 billion for public transit agencies
3. $350 billion largely to blue state and local governments that imposed strict lockdowns
4. $35 billion to subsidies to defray Obamacare premiums
5. $40 billion in addition to the already provided $113 billion for schools that is largely unspent
6. $50 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency
7. $15 billion to assist states in expanding Medicaid to lower income adults
8. $39 billion for child care
9. $10 billion for mortgage assistance
10. $1.5 billion to Amtrak
11. $1.0 billion to world food relief
12. $3.5 billion for food stamps
13. $4 billion to socially disadvantaged farmers
And there are also the special pork in the Democrat’s bill for such things as:
• $500 million to fund the arts, humanities, libraries, and museums
• $100 million to fund a tunnel in California outside San Francisco
• $1.5 million to fund the Seaway International bridge connecting NY and Canada
• The $15 per hour minimum wage that the CBO says will place 1.4 million workers out of jobs.
I thought we are talking about COVID relief for the people in middle America and Not the politicians wish list. If the proposed bill passes without negotiation, where will the relief come for the increase in taxes as a result this exuberant and unrealistic COVID-19 relief bill. Mr. President, please answer this question.
Al Budnick
Aiken