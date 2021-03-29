Letter: COVID funds will help the county

I am writing in response to the article "Aiken County set to receive big influx of federal funds from $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package." After reading this article, I read a study conducted by the organization "SC for Ed" that noted only 11% of our public schools’ staff reported that school HVAC systems met the latest CDC guidelines. I am thinking we might have aging county buildings in the same state of need.
We all want and hope for children to return to classrooms safely. We hope that our fellow Aiken County residents who lost their jobs due to COVID economic cutbacks can return to full employment safely and soon. I believe the federal funds will go a long way toward meeting those goals in Aiken County and in our state.
I commend our county for wanting to use those funds wisely and for long-term infrastructure improvements. I hope our state uses the funds wisely as well. My only regret is that Rep. Joe Wilson and Sens. Scott and Graham chose party over the people they are supposed to represent by voting against the help that we so badly need to get us to the end of our current crises.
Eileen Prussman
Aiken