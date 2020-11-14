Letter: Court should standardize election process

You would think after the last four presidential elections and the deepening division of our political parties, someone in this country would realize our election system needs to be completely overhauled. The amount chaos and destruction occurring right now and has been building for many years has to be eliminated.
I have witness many elections in my lifetime (80 years) and many have been a little bit unruly, to say the least; but never with violence and hatred of this one going on now which is a disgrace to every American and should be condemned by every politician and every newspaper in this country.
Instead of blaming each other's political parties for this nightmare, the Supreme Court should step in and construct a criteria for the vote tabulation procedure, the form of the ballot, the rules of observation, the collecting of the different voting locations and the rules for misbehavior by election officials.
The federal government has been plenty involved in our daily lives far too much in my opinion; however for presidential elections, procedures should be standard and equal for every state.
Maybe this federal control could prevent this assault on free elections which is an assault on the precious freedom of all Americans.
Jet Beckum
Aiken