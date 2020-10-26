Letter: Court cannot hide Trump's issues

To all my Republican friends who are on the Trump train, congratulations; it turns out the Supreme Court supermajority can’t hide the problems Trump has caused Americans.
You thought a fast appointment of a conservative judge would help you in the elections. After all nothing rallies the conservative base like a Supreme Court appointment. However, in spite of the sound bites on Fox News and the negative comments on Facebook and social media accusing the Democrats of posing a hissy fit against Amy Coney Barrett, it turned out to be uneventful and drama free. Importantly the Democrats never lost sight of the coronavirus.
The reality is that the virus has exploded again, especially in the Midwest, and suddenly McConnell and the Republicans are interested in passing a COVID-19 relief package. The fact is that McConnell realizes the importance of this legislation is not surprising. The other part of this is the members of his own party aren’t pushing harder.
Those up for re-election cannot turn away from the impact of COVID-19. Lindsey Graham thought his outsized role in the nomination process would put him over the top in his re-election fight. Now that the polls show him in a dead heat with his challenger. Now his concern over the election has forced him to back away from Trump. When Trump tweeted, he was” not interested in a relief package”, Graham tweeted,” it’s time to come together and help America deal with COVID as we move toward a vaccine."
It was humorous to see Senate Republicans turn into pretzels trying to answer or avoid questions about Trump’s unstable and unpatriotic behavior. Now they have to explain why a Supreme Court seat was more important than helping the numbers of unemployed Americans with food insecurity. I get it, the smell of blood was stronger than their pathetic attempt to do what was right.
The house passed a $3.4 trillion bill in May, which died in the Senate. This month again passed a $2.2 trillion bill, but McConnell proposed spending only 25% of that. Yes, the Republican spin is to blame the Democrats, but McConnell’s feeble offer should offend every American. He and his cronies have proven they are not leaders, they are blind followers of a President who cares only for himself and his subsidizing patrons.
Some in the Republican Party are looking to the future and realizing that their future is not that bright. Their re-election is not secure and they may pay the price for being on the Trump Kool-Aid Train. McConnell and Trump have passed the last few months desperately trying to excite the electorate by distracting them from their 2020 reality. As it turns out, the Supreme Court supermajority cannot hide the problems that the Trump party has caused this country and its citizens.
Richard H. Koblin
Aiken