Letter: Country is clearly divided

Enough is enough. I am so tired of the ignorance and lies from the left. Take the letter from Michele Springsteen, responding to Jack DeVine. Every paragraph a lie. One has to wonder where some folks get their information. Obviously, if you only watch CNN or MSNBC you will hear only the most vile and negative garbage against conservatives.
Here’s the truth: There was no armed insurrection. There were no weapons found, no guns, no knives, nada. There was no threat to our democracy at the Capitol building. The officer was not murdered. The only murder was the unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt.
I can, and will, compare what happened at the Capitol building to the rioting, looting, burning and murder by BLM and Antifa. Billions in costs, loss of life, businesses destroyed. What happened at the Capitol was 1/1000th of what took place all summer. Springsteen probably continues to push the fire extinguisher hoax, which has already debunked.
Yes, the folks should not have been there but no one in congress was in danger. Yes they were interrupted, and no one was going to be hung or shot. Although smaller in number, there were elements of BLM and Antifa as part of that group. There may have been a supremacist or two as well. Most of the crowd were just folks who were frustrated with our do-nothing congress, the obvious election fraud and the destruction of our economy by Marxist Democrats. Most were out of work and angry due to idiot policies of Democratic governors. (Someone interviewed many of them to find this out.) Most importantly, not for one moment, was our democracy at risk.
Telling lies often enough, does not make it the truth (gaslighting), but naive people start to believe it. Trust me, half the country knows better. Our country is divided. Those who truly believe in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and those who don’t. The Democrats have chosen to be against our great nation’s Constitution. Don’t expect freedom loving people to be quiet about it.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken