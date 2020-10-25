Letter: Council made wrong choice on car wash

Aiken City Council recently ignored overwhelming citizen opposition. It ignored the Comprehensive Plan and it ignored past zoning conditions set on a parcel including no car washes when it approved a plan that would blast through two residential roads in order to serve to serve a commercial parcel.
When asked by council, city staff indicated that no conditions came with the Planned Commercial Zoning already on the parcel but indeed there were prior conditions attached and nobody bothered to check the minutes and votes from past meetings (except citizens). When council was made aware of this it did virtually nothing on past conditions set on this parcel except ignore them. From questions about public notice violations to concerns about stormwater runoff, noise pollution, public safety and environmental concerns, council basically gave the citizens a nice pat on the head and then a big forget you.
Council member Kay Brohl opined that citizens buying next to a commercial parcel should expect commercial development but she missed the mark completely. The parcel had prior conditions on it such as no car washes, bars, etc. – you know, the kind of thing nobody wants in their backyard – so instead of shaming citizens for buying next to a commercial parcel she should have been asking the applicant (who by submitting the application in the first place was asking for a change) if they knew the Planned Commercial zoning on this parcel excluded car washes.
They got it wrong and and then they played stupid or maybe they weren't playing? Only Council members Gail Diggs and Lessie Price voted no. Mayor Rick Obson, Ed Woltz, Ed Girardeau, Kay Brohl and Andrea Gregory all voted in favor to ignore common sense, ignore their own zoning ordinances and ignore overwhelming disapproval for the project.
Good Old Boy Network 1, Citizens O
Jean Greenwald
Aiken