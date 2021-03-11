Letter: Controlled burns are done professionally

I totally disagree with the letter on the opinions page recently concerning controlled burning in Hitchcock Woods. I have lived in Aiken since 1951, and the Hitchcock Woods are my backyard now. Most importantly, I have never seen Aiken, or my yard, “enveloped in a haze of smoke” from controlled burning.
The team of Hitchcock Woods experts that perform these burns have professional backgrounds, use specific weather information and wind directions before they plan each burn, and are in contact with the people living close to the burn area to announce exactly where the burn will be, how long it will take and where any smoke will be.
The burns are for the sole purpose of preventing massive wildfires like those on the Pacific Coast. Since the burns began, the woods have had new life brought back to special trees and plants, brought birds and animals back to their habitats, and most of all kept Aiken safe from the devastation of a deadly wildfire. Each controlled burn is small, contained and surrounded by people caring for and prepared to be sure that it is in constant control.
With over 2,000 acres of beautiful wooded land to nourish, I would like to thank Hitchcock Woods's most able and professional head woodsman and his team for keeping Aiken such a very safe and engaging, lovely place to live.
Molly C. Gray
Aiken