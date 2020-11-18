Letter: Congress needs to put country first

The outcome of the 2020 race was not a mandate but instead further evidence of a deeply divided country split almost down the middle. Despite the enormous expenditure of money, there’s no evidence that real change in the Congress’s ability to do the people’s work has taken place.
A new party will enter the White House and do its best to undo the policies of its predecessor until the cycle repeats. Why is it that the executive branch is establishing the rules by which the country will be governed? Isn’t the executive branch’s job to carry out and enforce the laws and not to make them? Isn’t that the job of the legislature?
Executive orders – while expedient – are easily changed and do not set a long-term and dependable basis for the country to move forward. Selective enforcement of existing laws is even worse as it can promote lawlessness. An even more extreme departure from how thing should be done is when the third branch of government, the judiciary, is being brought into the fray of making laws. Again, this is the job of the Congress.
While at any given time half the country may be happy with the actions taken (or not) this is no way to run the country. A possible answer as to why this is happening is that the Congress is mired in bitter partisan feuds and not doing their job; thus ceding it to others. Whether it is immigration, health care, legalization of marijuana, infrastructure or the environment it is Congress’s job to set the law. They should do so by non-partisan debate dealing with the issues honestly and thoroughly listening to and being considerate of the opinions of others.
Legislators need to start putting the country first and do their job. Spin, sound bites, hyperbole and vilification need to be replaced by facts, analysis and careful thought. Compromise will be necessary as differing philosophies and priorities will remain as they should. Only by Congress doing its job can the country move forward and not be governed by whip saw changes every our to eight years. This is good for both parties, the financial markets and the country. Perhaps a bonus could be a role model of what discourse should look like and cure an ill that is eating at the core and soul of America. That would be real leadership. This should become the mandate of this election.
Bill Schuster
Aiken