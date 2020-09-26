Letter: Confirm new justice before election

Election Day is just around the corner. Nov. 3 to be exact. Leaders of the Democratic Party already have a legion of lawyers to contest the presidential election, in the event that President Trump has been re-elected.
Nancy Pelosi has advised Joe Biden not to concede the election under any circumstances. This election then could be decided by the court system, perhaps the Supreme Court. With the death of Justice Ginsburg, the court is left with eight members. A split decision is possible under this scenario.
President Trump has the constitutional right to appoint a candidate to the vacated position. The Senate has the authority to accept or deny the appointment. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader in the Senate, has said he will bring the appointment to a vote. This needs to be done expeditiously and hopefully before election day.
Ed Sabo
Aiken