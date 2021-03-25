Letter: Confederacy deserves no honor

I am shocked to hear some legislators are trying to pass a bill penalizing communities that remove memorials to confederate leaders by withholding tax money from them. How dare they. We cannot erase their atrocious behavior from history, but we can remove the concrete statues honoring them. It is something that deserves no honor. The Black ancestors do not have to be reminded of this when they come to town.
By the way, do state's rights supporters believe it is a state right to enslave a race to work their cotton fields to make them wealthy? I think not. No state nor land that is based on the concept of freedom has that right. My mind can not compute the plantation owner going to church and professing to be a humble servant of the lord Jesus Christ and having people in bondage. That is the epitome of hypocrisy.
Bobbie Carter
Aiken