Letter: City work to stop water main breaks

Apparently the $16 million budget that Aiken received to fix the water system did not work as planned. Water main breaks occur over and over, again and again.
I spoke with Aiken piping repair staff last year at a water main break on Huntsman Drive, which is a few blocks from my home. I was told water main breaks have markedly decreased, but from local experience I know that they continue to occur. International engineering publications highlight this world-wide disaster that is expected to cost the U.S. $1 trillion in the next 25 years (“Hammer Time,” Fluids Handling Magazine and “Water Hammer Breaks Water Mains” in the Journal of Pressure Vessel Technology).
As I have told the mayor and city planner many times, all of the city water main breaks can be stopped. Even so, I am still surprised that the mayor and city manager refuse to answer any of my emails to stop the water main breaks in Aiken, since I am a foremost expert in water main breaks and I live in this community.
As a matter of fact, I went for a walk this afternoon on the Southside of Aiken and noticed two water main breaks trickling out from under the roads as I walked. One leak trickled from a high point in the road on Alpine Drive near Swanee Drive, where high points in piping are particularly susceptible to water main breaks. The other leak occurred on Alpine Drive, which likely occurred from a pressure wave of several hundreds of pounds per square inch. The leaks are not very big yet, but the breaks will grow if left unattended, and perhaps the road will collapse and hurt someone.
Aiken government just plods along and lets this wound to our budget and community fester. Aiken city government should do something about this problem, rather than ignore it and continue to pay for repairs, and allow health risks to result from water contamination with E. coli when water main breaks occur.
Robert A. Leishear
Aiken