Letter: City should examine fire fees

I understand the budgeting process is underway and Aiken City Council is open to input. I would like to urge everyone to review the amount they are paying for fire protection. Some pay 400% more than others for the same services. I pay $492 per year while others pay $115.
My husband brought this to the attention of the City Council on Oct. 19, 2020. He was promised they would "make things right." I appreciate the Council's hard work and dedication and hope they can find an equitable solution.
Laurie Rosling
Aiken