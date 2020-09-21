Letter: City did right thing with mask extension

Thank you, Aiken City Council.
I was happy to read that the Aiken City Council extended the mask requirement for the city of Aiken. Anyone who believes in science and medicine understands the necessity for wearing a mask. As a senior citizen with asthma, I am all too aware of what it feels like when I cannot take a deep breath. I have read people suffering with COVID-19 are forced onto ventilators to help them breathe.
It is also critical for people with asthma to get an annual flu shot. I recently went to a local pharmacy for a flu shot. The pharmacist was a little condescending when he remarked that he had given several flu shots that day. I was perplexed and asked if he thought the COVID-19 pandemic was a “hoax”? He chuckled and said nobody will talk about it after Nov. 3. He also said it’s like the flu and nobody knows how many people die from the flu every year.
I assumed a pharmacist would be a person of science. Why else would they work in the medical field if they did not believe they were helping people? That question was answered with Bob Woodward’s release of the tapes of our president during the early stages of the pandemic. On tape he admitted that COVID-19 was “deadly” and easily “transmitted through the air” and it is much more deadly than “strenuous flus.” Yet he told the American public the opposite. On numerous occasions he said that it would “magically” disappear and we had a handle on it. The president has also said COVID-19 isn’t more dangerous than the flu.
The CDC estimates more than 200,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by Oct. 3. According to WebMD, 5-20% of Americans contract the flu each year. Also, WebMD says between 3,000 and 49,000 Americans have died from the flu each year since the 1970s.
It seems my local pharmacist is listening to our president who has a problem telling the truth. President Trump now claims that he was being “positive” and did not want to “panic” the public. It seems more likely that he did not want to panic investors and lower the stock market.
It is incomprehensible to me why Trump continues to hold indoor and outdoor rallies without social distancing or a mask requirements. He knows the dangers of COVID-19 and signals that by making rally goers sign a statement that they will not hold the Trump Campaign liable if they contract COVID-19. I guess the pharmacist listens to the president instead of science.
I am thankful our City Council listened to experts in the medical/scientific community instead of Trump.
Tom Springsteen
Aiken