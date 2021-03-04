Letter: Citizens United rulng should be overturned

Another big election is over and again, as in four years ago, we are appalled by the amount of money spent during our electoral process. Much of which comes from Citizens United and similar groups.
In 2008 in a 504 decision, the Supreme Court overturned campaign finance rules and decided for the first time in our history to allow corporations and outside groups to spend unlimited amounts of money to support or oppose candidates up for election.
Citizens United is a conservative advocacy group that brought this challenge before the court. The court named the decision for them. It became the Scalia court’s gift to corporations and the next big election in 2016 saw over $1.4 billion spent on campaigns and attack ads by corporations and groups like Citizens United.
Of course, I am not alone in my concerns – 20 states and more than 800 cities and towns have passed resolutions calling for a constitutional amendment. In Washington, D.C., more than 260 Senators and Representatives have endorsed an amendment to overturn Citizens United. Messing with our Constitution is tricky business and shouldn’t lightly be undertaken, but sometimes it is needed as witness to the many amendments throughout the years. An amendment is possible but not easy. Our choice is overturning Citizens United or having a bought and paid for electorate.
Maxine Dexter
Aiken