Letter: Choosing the right candidate is tough

The two columns by DiStefano and DeVine of Oct. 12 provide two comprehensive reasons for voting for either of the top candidates for the presidency for this country. The contents of each column are the usual political propaganda that is concocted to sway your votes for or against a candidate. That is not to say that either candidate would not promote much of what is written if elected. The question I ask myself before I cast a vote is “Which person is best qualified for the job?"
The answer will be different for different people. We are left to choose from candidates who have been chosen by the primary systems of each party. Those selections were based more on popularity than qualifications.
The president is elected to be the chief executive, not for a political party, but for all of the people. He will preside over his initiatives and those of congress. Depending on the results of the elections those initiatives may come from either DiStefano’s or DeVine’s columns. I can see merit in most things that both writers see as positive and I can see negatives in most of what both writers see as negative. So what’s a body to do?
In my case, I start with simple criteria that I have for any leader. It begins by plagiarizing President John Adams. President Adams wrote to his wife Abigail the first night he spent in the newly constructed White House, “I hope that none but honest and wise men govern under this roof." So my initial criteria for leadership are wisdom and honesty. During my long life I have come to appreciate class as another characteristic that I admire in a leader. I would define class as having a high standard for personal behavior and being a positive example.
Over time the presidency of this country has evolved to not only being the chief executive of this country but a leader on the world stage that has no equal. This puts an added responsibility on we the people to choose well. The world is watching.
I want to cite two things from DeVine's column. One is "What you see is what you get.” The other is “There is no reason to blame Trump for the world wide plague." I agree that what you see with Trump is what you get. While I do not blame Trump for the virus, I certainly can blame him – as the dominant world leader – for not satisfying his responsibility to provide leadership needed to minimize the impact of this virus not only in this country but world wide. The science has specified, as a minimum, masks and social distancing until medical solutions are developed. I would expect our president to promote and exemplify the science by personal example and national policy.
My vote will be persuaded by wisdom, honesty and class. Neither candidate has them all in abundance. It’s our dilemma.
Ronald L. Feller
Aiken