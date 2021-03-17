Letter: Children must be taught to not litter

While I agree with the Sunday, Feb. 21, editorial completely omitted was, what to me is, the most important factor in changing behavior in regard to littering.
We must involve the children at all levels in their education in schools. Like the anti-littering campaign across the U.S. in the 1960-’70s. Slogans like “Don’t be a litterbug” and “Keep America Beautiful” were written on handmade posters in schools and on billboards across the country. It has to be a discussion and project in schools. Cleanliness and beauty are important in our landscapes. If the youth are involved they will be inspired to teach their parents well.
I have to go out to the boulevard in front of my home with plastic bag and long-handled pincers to pick up all the litter at least once a month. Schoolyards could also be maintained by the students with each classrooms taking turns to help the students learn the respect involved. This is done in Japan.
Nancy Kempf
Aiken