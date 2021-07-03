You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Celebrating America's birthday

Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of Metro Creative

Happy Birthday, America!

For Americans, July is a star-spangled month,

Starting with a bang on the Glorious Fourth.

Fireworks, concerts, crowds cheering,

marching bands, flags waving,

Hooray for the Red, White and Blue!

Patriotism personified.

All celebrating our independence!

Students of history, take note

The Declaration of Independence

was passed without one dissenting vote!

If the vote were taken today,

Would there be someone voting “Nay?”

Still there are wars and unrest,

The Corona Virus has put us all to the test.

Yet we continue to pray –

For faith, freedom, family, and country,

For statesmen, rather than politicians,

For life and liberty, now so clearly in jeopardy,

For encouraging truth, not redefining it.

For a return to decency and sanity,

For Members of Congress – that they will be

Profiles in Courage

Rather than silhouettes of timidity!

This year's celebration may be muted in silence,

citizens carrying signs and marching

in peaceful defiance.

It may come as no surprise,

We may very well be the authors

of our own demise.

The month, named so aptly for Julius Caesar,

A nominal reminder –

“Let us render to Caesar what is Caesar's

And to God what is God's.”

Happy 245th birthday, America!

Joan M. Lacombe

Aiken's Poet Laureate


