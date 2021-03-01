Letter: Capitol mob different from protests for equality

This is in response to the Jack DeVine column “The insurrection that wasn’t.” Mr. DeVine has once again equated the protests against racial inequality/police brutality with the mob assaulting the Capitol to overturn election results. This is a false equivalency.
The mob that stormed the Capitol looking to hang Mike Pence and shoot Nancy Pelosi in the head is not “another episode of the violent behavior that is becoming all too familiar in American life.” This was a premeditated and coordinated attack on the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the electoral college results that declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The premeditation is evident in the amount of zip ties, Molotov cocktails and assault weapons that these domestic terrorists brought to the site.
Mr. DeVine’s “conclusions” that
1. “American democracy was never in jeopardy” is incorrect. If those storming mobs had only been 30 feet closer, they would have been able to take Mike Pence a prisoner, shoot Nancy Pelosi and other congressmen and women and stop the certification process.
2. “The Capitol siege was similar in many respects to the other violent events … for the past year.” That is incorrect. The protests last summer did not want to overturn an election or obliterate democracy. They were protesting racial inequality.
3. “Situations like that are inevitably amplified by incendiary rhetoric from leaders.” I was unclear on this point. Are all leaders amplifying the rhetoric? Which rhetoric? Are you equating the rhetoric calling for the conviction of those storming the Capitol to those amplifying the “Big Lie” that Biden lost the election? Are you equating the rhetoric of calling for the impeachment of Trump to the people who fired up the crowd before the assault, who told them they are the “last resort” to overturning the election and then told them to “march to the Capitol?”
4. “Mob behavior is always volatile, always unpredictable and always dangerous.” Although this may be true, Mr. DeVine doesn’t say that the FBI issued a warning before the assault about white supremacists wanting to overturn the election by violent means. This assault on our democracy was not “unpredictable” at all.
Mr. DeVine concludes: “More threatening to American democracy …is how we react to it.” Yes, Mr. Devine, I agree that actions produce reactions and ignoring the injuries and even murder suffered by our Capitol police, the terrorizing of our Congressmen and women and the destruction of our Capitol building is not the way to restore our faith in our democracy. You cannot whitewash this despicable attempt at insurrection. Actions have consequences.
Michele Springsteen
Aiken