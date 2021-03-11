Letter: Capitol has a long, varied history

The U.S. Capitol is a building like no other, a symbol of justice. When congress first took up business in the 1800s, heated debates took place and laws ratified. Thomas Jefferson called it “the great commanding theater.” Benjamin Henry Latrobe an Englishman was the first architect to take charge of Capitol construction. Later James Hoban, who was born in Ireland, restored the White house in 1812 when the Brits burned it on their way out of town. Hoban then oversaw completion the capitol.
Collen Williamson, born in Scotland was a master stonemason and in charge of laying the foundation.
Constantine Bromide created vibrant frescos.
Countless African Americans slaves did much of the hard work whose names will never be known, the slave owners would have received praise for their magnanimous offering, indeed.
Tomas Crawford, a New Yorker, create the Statue of Freedom that sits atop the great dome of the Capitol. He worked during the Civil War and completed the piece in 1886.
Congressman Preston Brooks, a South Carolinian attacked Charles Summers using a cudgel intent on killing him; Summers was an outspoken abolitionist from Massachusetts.
Some outstanding moments in our Capitol include FDR addressing congress to “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
John Kennedy stood on the capitol steps and called on us to “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."
In 1950 Margaret Chase Smith challenged Sen. Joe McCarthy, “those who shout the loudest about America all too frequently ignore principles of Americans rights to criticize, and the right to hold peaceful protest.”
The important passing of the 14th, and 15th amendment.
Congresswoman Barbara Jordan of California said, “I’m neither a Black politician or a woman politician, I’m just a politician.”
On Jan. 6, the Capitol was set upon by a mob of misinformed insurrections. A large gathering of hooligans broke doors, windows, desks and defiled the Capitol. They assaulted anyone who stood in their way.
There are more than 200 people in jail awaiting trial, I suppose tax money will pay their public defense expenses.
Liam McGinley
Aiken