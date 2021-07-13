Letter: Building future-ready students a must

Educational systems must operate from a future-focused orientation for young Americans. Institutions of learning must be appropriately mission-driven in order to build and prepare today's students to function in an internationally robust society. It might be debated by some that preschool might be too early to expose students to a future-focused curriculum. However, installing the notion of career-readiness in young people cannot be introduced too early.
Skills can be introduced to children by having them to follow specific instructions. Experience in sophistication and scope will increase as the young people matriculate from activity to activity, and from grade to grade. The future will present a plethora of demands that will require quality minds and physical stamina. Individuals currently in or moving toward the workforce must be ready to embrace new knowledge and skill advancements.
Schools have historically taken note of the demands of society and the competencies that are required of participants the workforce. American high schools have included the work-based industrial arts in their curriculum since 1821. The recognition of modern and practical education has been an important component for preparing students through internship opportunities. Everyone gains from internship experiences. The student gains invaluable insight into the demands of industry; and industry leaders are better positioned to inform educators of the specific skills and knowledge needed in prospective employees.
The following future-ready skills should include (but not be limited to) the following:
• Critical thinking: The objective analysis or evaluation of an issue in order to form a judgment.
• Creativity: The use of imagination or original ideas, especially when tasked with the objective to achieve something.
• Collaboration: The process of working with others for a common goal.
• Communication: The process of imparting or exchanging information.
• Information attainment: The issuing of assignments with specifications (to include a brief verbal or written report) are useful information seeking and attainment practices.
• Technology literacy: Technology has been introduced to public education as the new basic skill. It has been prevalent in the schools since the early 1980s. It ranks in significance along with reading, writing and mathematics.
• Social sharpness: The ability to interact positively with others and value the individuality of each person.
• Learning readiness: The ability to prepare one's mind to receive information.
• Initiative: The ability to take action without external prompting.
• Leadership potential: The ability to guide individuals, a group or an organization toward a mission-driven achievement.
Building students to be future-ready must be done intentionally. The proper professional development framework must be in front the effort to prepare students.