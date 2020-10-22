Letter: Bradley best choice of District 8

Dr. John Bradley has offered to continue his service as school board member for District 8 of the Aiken County Public Schools District. He has been a well-respected, influential and effective board member for 17 years, serving as chairman for 13 of those years. His longevity of service is a reflection of his commitment to the youth and staff of our school district.
The operation of Aiken County public schools is big business and requires knowledgeable and capable leadership. Individuals who give their time and energy to this often-unappreciated position should be capable of understanding the complexities of managing a major school system with an annual budget of over $300 million, a staff that exceeds 3,200 and a student population of approximately 25,000.
Board members should be fair, compassionate, honest, flexible and sensitive to student, staff and public needs. They should be willing to dedicate a significant amount of time to the position and possess common sense and good judgment. During my career as a public school administrator, I had the honor of working with many caring, competent and dedicated board members. In my judgment, Dr. Bradley’s qualifications exceed the criteria for this position. His record reflects his dedication to improving facilities, assuring fairness and equity in student and staff matters, and in managing limited revenues to maintain quality instructional offerings.
Prior to serving as a board member, Dr. Bradley held several administrative positions with the Aiken County Public schools. Including director of special programs, area superintendent, associate superintendent for instructional services and special education. He understands finances, instruction, facilities, human resources and the need for effective long- and short-range planning. As a psychologist and artist, he understands the need to offer a wide range of effective programs, including athletics and career education to meet student needs.
He knows the value of employing talented, well-rounded, creative professional who has operated a successful private practice, he understands the issues surrounding education and the protection of our students and staff during this pandemic.
Dr. Bradley by all measures is the right person to serve in the leadership and policy-making efforts associated with educating our students and serving our community. He has proven successful record of service. Without reservation I confidently recommend him for the District 8 school board seat.
Bill Gallman
Aiken