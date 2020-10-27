Letter: Boroughs has vision and leadership

In a guest column in the Aiken Standard on Oct.16 and 17, incumbent Congressman Joe Wilson and his Democratic opponent Adair Boroughs addressed the Savannah River Site’s 70th anniversary. The contrast in their discussion of the site is important.
Rep. Wilson gave a history lesson, listed new developments at the site, and applauded its reputation and good work. This is fine, and certainly one hopes our representative will be a cheerleader for the site. But after 18 years in Congress, and as we decide who will lead us going forward, where are his ideas?
Adair Boroughs in her column provided a depth of thought that is critically important as we negotiate an uncertain economy and assess how this huge and vital local employer might sustain our community in the years ahead. She offers a model for long-term viability and, importantly, job creation, that will reap significant benefits for the CSRA. By acknowledging recent studies and promoting a cyber security mission at the Site that would complement the work of our local universities, the Savannah River National Laboratory, and the Cyber Command Center at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Adair is showing how she would listen and work with SRS leadership and be our advocate in Congress.
Hard work and leadership come naturally to her. She grew up in a double-wide trailer in Williston, graduated at the top of her high school class, attended Furman University on scholarship, taught high school math, graduated from Stanford Law School, performed legal work at the Department of Justice, worked on the Dylan Roof prosecution after the Mother Emanuel Church killings in Charleston, and helped start a non-profit organization in South Carolina to make available low-cost legal services to those who could not afford them.
We need Adair as our District 2 representative in Congress. She speaks to our issues and has committed to being available to her constituents. Beyond her ideas to keep the Savannah River Site a flagship organization, Adair’s focus is to improve services to veterans, bring internet connectivity to rural communities, balance the Federal budget, and increase job opportunities and training throughout the CSRA.
As you vote this election season, please keep in mind what Adair Boroughs, with a fresh vision and a dedication to local interests, can do for our community.
Jim Kabel
Aiken