Letter: Border crossers are spreading COVID

On the morning news recently, there was a lengthy segment relating to the results of the president's open-door policy on people crossing the border into the U.S. According to the Texas governor, his state has experienced a major surge of COVID-19 cases, not only along the border, but throughout the state. He also commented on the transfer by the government of those crossing to states throughout the U.S.
Not one word has been said about that surge and the source of that surge; the people are coming north. It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever to just let those persons carry the disease travel unchecked all throughout the U.S. I understand this administration's intent to let anyone come into the country, but what about American citizens? How many will contact the virus from the border crossers? How many will die as a result?
Come on, where is the outrage at putting U.S. citizens at risk. I understand that this administration is also thinking of using available drugs to inoculate those crossing the border before using the medicines on U.S. citizens. This administration is really going off the deep end with crazy decisions. People wake up. Who is more important? U.S. citizens or anybody who comes across our borders without documentation?
Richard Wilson
Aiken