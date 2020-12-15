Letter: Blood is on Trump's hands

Donald Trump should be prosecuted for his contribution to the deaths of almost a quarter of a million Americans. All he had to do was to tell the country that we were facing deadly peril and that our only defense was to work together to stop it. He should have told people to follow medical experts, to protect themselves and each other. His unquestioning supporters would then have worn masks and maintained social distance so that we could turn back the tide of infections. He is directly responsible by denying and walking away from the problem, ridiculing others who touted health precautions and by personally causing the infection of those close to him. He convinced his gullible followers that it was all a hoax by Democrats to make him look bad and that the pandemic would just go away. This is a criminal act of vast proportions. He should be held legally liable.
Beatrice B. McGhee
Aiken