Letter: Biden's executive orders hurt America

The Biden administration, not Joe but those working the puppet’s strings, has exceeded my expectations. I thought it would take over a year for them to take actions that seriously hurt America, but they were able to initiate the demise in about a month with executive orders. Robert Gates, who served as the Secretary of Defense under Barack Obama, wrote that Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” He is continuing his past history and has now moved on to being wrong on major U.S. internal policies also. A few examples are:
A return to the disastrous Obama/Biden Iran nuclear deal that gave Iran billions for nothing tangible. The Trump administration’s foreign policy had isolated Iran and made the Middle East safer and more secure. With Iran isolated, four Muslim countries signed historic peace and diplomatic accords with Israel, a part of which involves joint security against Iran.
A reengagement with the World Health Organization with no agreements to revise its leadership which is dominated by China and Third-World country influence. Continuing to fund the Wuhan Lab for three more years that most believe was responsible for COVID-19. Consideration to re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership which pushes American manufacturing jobs overseas, increases the U.S. trade deficit and fails to address currency manipulation by U.S. trade partners – but helps China. No surprise since China owns Hunter and Joe Biden. And to add more threat, a repeal of the ban on travel from several majority Muslim nations that are noted harbors for enemies of the U.S.
Initiating policies purposely designed to return America to a net energy importer versus an exporter by halting drilling on public lands, revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the Paris climate agreement. These actions will cost hundreds of thousands of jobs, and billions if not trillions of dollars in economic harm both directly and indirectly since energy is a significant cost component of daily life and any item that is produced and brought to market. Gas is already up 35 cents since the inauguration.
The executive order says these actions that harm Americans is justified so “they” can demonstrate America is a climate-change leader to the world. But note that China does not have to participate.
Immigration policies that are already creating a border crisis that undermines the rule of law, hurts American workers and insults the legal immigrants who did the right thing. These include: stopping border wall construction that U.S. Customs says is an effective deterrent, eliminating the “Remain in Mexico” program that was an effective solution to the endless stream of caravans, releasing immigrants pending a hearing into the U.S. with little hope to later locate them and rebuilding U.S. refugee resettlement program that moves illegals into neighborhoods. With the current COVID impacts and many Americans out of work how is any of this good for America?
John Harley
Aiken