Letter: Beware of phone scams asking for money

I received a call this morning from Abbotsford, B.C. I answered the phone, and the party on the other end apathetically said, "Hi Grandma! This is your grandson, and I travelled with a friend to Florida and you won't believe what happened to me.”
“Brandon, is that you?" I asked.
"Yes, it is me," he said.
I told him Grandpa was at the hospital, and he said to me, "I do not want Grandpa. I want you, and that is who I called."
Very condescending – not at all like what our grandson would have said. I finally said, “Where are you again?" and he responded with “Florida."
I said, “You are not my grandson; he is not there."
He peeled off some expletives and hung up on me. This was a smart man who had me reeled in. I could not see the number without my glasses and so did not know where he was calling from, but I assume he would have eventually gotten around to asking for money.
Please, please do not be phished in to these scams. Do not send money. If in doubt, call your grandson or whoever they say they are but call the real person. Do not peel off your credit card to these characters of ill repute. They prey on the elderly.
Carolyn Miller
Aiken