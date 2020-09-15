Letter: Be wary of con men, cult leaders

We can acquire immunity to a dangerous virus with an injection, for example a flu vaccination. To get immunity to other kinds of dangers, however, we usually have to learn things.
Joe Navarro, a retired FBI Special Agent, who for 25 years worked in counterintelligence and behavioral assessment, studied and profiled con men, cult leaders and others with predatory personalities. He wrote about the "pathological narcissism" of such people in his book Dangerous Personalities (2014) and in an earlier article in Psychology Today (2012), where he identified 50 traits which, if we see a fair number of them in one person, should alert us that this person is likely to lie to us and try to manipulate us, and is capable of harming people without hesitation or compunction.
Navarro often speaks specifically about cult leaders, but it is clear that most of the 50 traits he identifies are characteristic of narcissistic con-men in general, who often seek positions and offices that will give them power. Navarro's purpose is to immunize us against being taken in by such people, even though they are almost always, as he says, "superficially charming" or appealing in certain ways.
Space is limited here, so I'll mention just 15 of these traits, but they will give you an idea of the kind of person Navarro wants us to recognize as both false and dangerous (each trait is given here exactly as Navarro states it):
• He has a grandiose idea of who he is and what he can achieve.
• Is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power or brilliance.
• Demands blind, unquestioned obedience.
• Requires excessive admiration from followers and outsiders.
• Is arrogant and haughty in his behavior or attitude.
• Has an exaggerated sense of power (entitlement) that allows him to bend rules and break laws.
• Is hypersensitive to how he is seen or perceived by others.
• Publicly devalues others as being inferior, incapable, or not worthy.
• Is frequently boastful of accomplishments.
• Haughtiness, grandiosity, and the need to be controlling is part of his personality.
• Anyone who criticizes or questions him is called an “enemy.”
• Has “magical” answers or solutions to problems.
• Is constantly assessing people to determine those who are a threat or those who revere him.
• Doesn’t seem to feel guilty for anything he has done wrong nor does he apologize for his actions.
• Believes he possesses the answers and solutions to world problems.
Navarro would want us to reflect on whether there is anyone we know, or know of, who fits this profile, and if there is, he would severely caution us against following or supporting them.
Greg Weis
Aiken