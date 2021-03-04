Letter: Be a 'litter gitter'

When I moved to this area in 2019, I was impressed with the look of a clean community. The litter free highways and byways were a very pleasant surprise. However, in the last several months I have noticed a marked increase in the amount of litter I see in the Aiken area.
I do not know if an effect of COVID-19 is the urge to throw unwanted items out of a car into the environment – but – I’m noticing more and more litter on major and minor roads and streets. The sight of all the “stuff” gives our many visitors the impression that this community does not care and I know that is not true.
So, to solve this problem I would suggest:
• Don’t throw things out the window of your vehicle.
• Urge others you know not to throw things out the window of their vehicle.
• Put a grocery bag in your vehicle and spend 15 minutes a week filling it with litter, and get friends and family to do the same thing.
This small act of community service will make a huge difference over time. It will make you feel really good and help you get to that beach bod you want for the summer.
Be a litter gitter!
Marilyn Pfisterer
Aiken