Letter: Augusta University ran clinic right

When I learned of a vaccination event to be held Jan. 28, I quickly looked into it because we were scheduled through VAMS for shots in March. Having gone through the VAMS process, I wasn’t looking forward to another lengthy, complicated sign on procedure.
However, to my shock and amazement, some genius at Augusta University hospital realized that they were putting on an event, so they utilized an event site with accommodating software. Simply clicked on the link, saw openings, clicked on those times and all I had to do was enter my name and email address. Better yet, this genius idea allowed for two reservations with just one log in. Brilliant! Minutes later a confirming order was received via email with my “tickets.”
The event was held at the First Baptist Church, Walton Way Extension, and this was handled as well as the registration process. There were people everywhere directing and assisting. Once inside the building, Disney would have envied the organizational process. My husband and I completed the minimal paperwork, and were quickly getting shots in our arms.
We waited the obligatory 15 minutes, and the entire process from arriving at 6:15, took 25 minutes. Everyone kept thanking us for coming, but no, thank you, Augusta University hospital.
Karen Vijuk
Aiken