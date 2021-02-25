Letter: Arguments against raising minimum wage

When the politicians talk about the benefits of and reasons for raising the minimum wage, one of the arguments used is that raising the minimum wage will being millions of people out of poverty. So it seems logical that if that argument is true then the last time the minimum wage was raised, one of the results would have been to bring millions of people out of poverty. Makes sense to me. Let’s see what happened.
The hourly minimum wage was last raised in steps from $5.85 in 2007 to $6.55 in 2008 to $7.25 in 2009 and is the current minimum. That’s a 24% increase over a three year period, a significant raise. The poverty rate was 12.5% in 2007 and, with a population of about 300 million, 37.5 million people were thus defined to be poor. But the poverty rate in 2010, one year after the last step increase, was 15.1%, up from 14.7% in 2009. With a population of about 310 million in 2010, 46.8 million people were defined to be poor, or 9.3 million more than in 2007. But wait, maybe one year isn’t enough time for the minimum wage hike to have had an effect. Let’s see. The poverty rate was 15.9% in 2011; 15% in 2012; 14.5% in 2013 and 14.8% in 2014, all of them above the rate for 2007.
So, based on easily obtainable data, the argument that raising the minimum wage will bring millions of people out of poverty doesn’t seem to be true. That’s probably not unexpected given that the argument is being made by politicians. However, raising the minimum wage can have a beneficial effect on the economy since consumer spending will increase by putting more money in the pockets of millions of people.
Miles Hall
Aiken