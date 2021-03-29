Letter: Anticipating the first female president

Are you anticipating the swearing in of the first female president in U.S. history; not in 2024 but during this current term. It is painfully obvious that Joe Biden is failing in a big way. We have all witnessed his verbal miscues and losses in train of thought as well as physical bumbling as seen recently when he tripped three times boarding Air Force One. It is a sad thing to witness for both Biden and the country.
While other presidents have had similar incidents, Biden’s failings are clearly symptomatic since they manifest themselves so often. His failings are both cognitive and physiological in nature. Whatever the cause, a president with these symptoms is not only a threat to himself but to national security. Perhaps it is why several representatives sought to take away Biden’s control of the nuclear codes.
He seemingly cannot offer clear replies to questions; most often offers non-committal responses such as “we will see” or simply declines to answer. He has avoided the press and cannot seem to elucidate on any subject without being scripted and the use of a teleprompter. This was the Biden modus operandi during the campaign which may be more telling than we realize. Perhaps the staffers knew full well about Biden’s diminished capacity that they resorted to shielding him from greater public scrutiny. Which, if true, may have done a great disservice to our country.
It appears inevitable that Biden will not finish out his term and Harris will assume the presidency. When it will happen is anyone’s guess. It is disconcerting (and a sad commentary) to see the pick a square game with the date he is removed from office being circulated. This is not some football contest folks, it is serious.
What are the implications? Well, for one we will see someone ascend to the presidency who could not even muster enough votes to stay in the primaries and had to drop out incredibly early. Secondly, we will have someone who is much farther left than even Biden. With Democrats controlling the House and a tiebreaker in the Senate, what are the ramifications for the country?
It seems that the only ones who might be cheering are the most radical of the Democratic Party especially the squad and their constituency, women activists and the misinformed. God help others.
Pete Palmere
Aiken