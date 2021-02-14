Letter: Angels appear in unlikely places

Recently my 89-year-old mom had a scheduled appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. I picked her up a little bit before her appointment as she had some errands to run. She also had a bag of clothes and other items to donate to Goodwill.
When I picked up Mom, she told me she was extremely anxious and nervous about getting the vaccination. I reassured her it would be fine, but if she didn’t want to get the shot that was OK and up to her, we could cancel.
No, she said, so we proceeded to the Goodwill drive-thru donation as our first stop in our errand running. At the drop off, I hopped out (as Mom stayed in the car) to put her donations in the bins. A man working the drive-thru struck up a conversation with me.
He asked, “Is that your mom?”
I replied, “yes.”
He asked if we had a girls day out planned and I told him, not really, Mom is getting her vaccine today and she’s a bit nervous about that.
He then asked me her name and if he could speak to her. I said of course, as I opened the passenger door.
This sweet man, called her by name and told her not to worry and trust in God, reassuring her that all would be OK.
Needless to say, both my Mom and I were touched by this small but huge act of kindness from this stranger.
Mom’s vaccine appointment went fine and she has no side effects thus far. After our errands and her appointment, I returned to my house and called the Goodwill store. I spoke with the manager about this wonderful and touching experience we had. The manager identified the man as Timothy.
We never know when an angel will appear. Thank you to this fine organization and to Timothy. We all need to trust that all will be okay.
Susan Huff
Aiken