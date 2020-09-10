Letter: Anarchy, riots should not be tolerated

After watching the vile assaults on Sen. Rand Paul and his wife as they were leaving the Republican National Convention, the only thing I came away with was that they were terrorized and in fear for their lives. The actions were committed by terrorists not innocent protesters.
The unruly and deadly mobs of anarchists have waged war against the people of the country by committing acts of sedition. They are enemies of the state.
Considering that their outrage is about Blacks being victimized by police, maybe the news media should deliver a nationwide public announcement once a week on all stations to educate everyone that when a cop stops you, don’t disrespect him or her, don’t come out of your mouth sideways or think that assaulting him or her or running from him or her is the right thing to do.
In every situation broadcast over the last few months about cops using excessive force, the news media demonizes the cops without getting the whole story and infuriating the public.
The person shot or killed most often has a criminal history as long as my arm and resisted arrest but everyone tries to justify their behavior by blaming the cops and not the criminal.
The fact that the Democrats were not subjected to the same threats and disrespect after their convention and didn’t denounce the rioters as being enemies of the state says it all.
There is a cancer that was allowed in our society to kill democracy as we not it that should be removed before it kills us all.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville