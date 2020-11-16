Letter: America is a failed state (425)

I am grieving for America. The stages of grief are shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, acceptance. I don’t automatically think about grieving in the context of a country. But I believe we are witnessing the decline of America. And I am grieving.
I was born in 1949 and saw the rise of America as a democratic light in the world. Even if I didn’t see our defeat of the Nazis, I read many history books extolling America’s “can-do” spirit. Americans came to save the world from the Nazis and fascism. I was proud to read about our country. As I grew up and watched our involvement in the Vietnam War, some of America’s image and light was dimmed. When I saw race riots in the 1960s, I was scared and really didn’t know what was going on. Afterall, I was a young white girl raised in Portland, Oregon. But when I saw the fall of the Berlin Wall, I was hopeful and amazed again at what a great nation the United States of America is.
When the Great Recession hit while I was working in the investment industry and I saw firsthand how low-income homeowners were denied the help that the wealthy and the big banks were given, I saw that more of America’s image and light was dimmed.
When Donald Trump descended and condemned illegal immigrants, when Americans at his rallies yelled “lock her up” and Trump began a policy that ripped babies and children from their parents, even more of America’s light dimmed. And now that we have reached 120,000 cases of COVID-19 in one day, we are seeing that America is not the epitome of greatness. After denigrating science and scientists for four years, we are seeing the decline of America.
Today I woke up and saw a president of the United States and Sen. Lindsey Graham yelling to “stop counting the votes.” I truly do not recognize this country anymore, and I am sure that Joe Biden will have stopped the slide into authoritarianism.
Mitch McConnell and Republicans who have control of the Senate are already bragging about blocking anything Biden wants to do. They are bragging about denying this country further help that is essential to fight COVID-19. As Paul Krugman said today in his column: “Put it this way: If we were looking at a foreign country with America’s level of political dysfunction, we would probably consider it on the edge of becoming a failed state – that is, a state whose government is no longer able to exert effective control.”
Michele Springsteen
Aiken