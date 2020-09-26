Letter: All citizens are free to protest

This is a response to “Kneeling disregards soldiers' sacrifice."
As a decorated combat Vietnam veteran, I would like to disagree with the point of view expressed by Terrence Lafferty in the above referenced letter to the editor dated Sept. 1, 2020. I would be glad to join Colin Kaepernick and the many of the other athletes in their protests against social injustice. They are taking a knee during our national anthem to say to us, their fellow citizens, we need to pay attention to this issue. It is a very visible and non-violent way to make us aware of a situation that affects everyone.
They are not burning the flag or walking on it and dragging our flag along the ground. Those were the forms of protest during my time in service, and that was disrespectful and wrong from my point of view. However, most importantly, those protests like the ones today are lawful under our Constitution, and that is the right I fought for. We fought for every citizen’s right to peacefully protest,
No matter how much they may offend us or disagree with our opinions. That is what our flag and national anthem stand for. You, like I, am entitled to express our opinions openly and freely without fear of attack or retribution from our fellow citizens. I can hope that one day this goal, that the sacrifices marked by our national cemeteries is realized.
Sherry B. Myers
Aiken