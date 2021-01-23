Letter: Aiken must have a heart for the homeless

The question is Aiken, where is your heart? When one considers the plight of the homeless here, one must wonder if we still have one.
Obviously we did care at one time. What happened?
The number of current homeless persons in Aiken is constantly growing and mostly ignored.
This group must find a place to bed down for the night outside no matter that it is bitter cold or raining. Of course they must be gone before morning in order to avoid being found by the authorities and asked to relocate. You might say that there is a shelter at the Salvation Army, but they have few beds and new regulations for COVID-19. Is there any other place taking them in?
When it comes to food, where do they go for a hot meal? Some churches have feeding programs. Some churches donate coats, too. ACTS, which is an organization of churches, provides some clothing and food.
There are some blessing boxes. How much of this is of any real meaning? It might make the givers feel better, but does it in any way meet the real needs of these people? And they are real people. They have as a group been largely dehumanized in the press as they talk of cities being overrun with them.
Think of them as your brother or sister, your son or daughter, your niece or nephew. They can be whole families displaced by COVID-19. There are many reasons that they became homeless and joined the ranks of this invisible group.
Golden Harvest is a wonderful organization providing food for the needy. The question is where do the homeless prepare the food if they can get it – sometimes they do not want to be identified and, of course, they have no address.
I hear of a large complex being built for low-income citizens, but what about those with no income? Why can’t Aiken use some empty buildings for them?
The Aiken Standard interviews councils about future plans, but only one person in county council mentioned the homeless. The City Council didn’t know what to do with all the money from sales tax. Across the river in Augusta, they seem to be doing a much better job of taking care of their responsibility.
Are we just the city of polo and horse racing? Aiken is a beautiful city, and there is nothing wrong with these activities but they seem to have replaced our care for others.
Where is our heart?
How do we help if we have the desire? Write letters, call councilpersons, and encourage churches to open soup kitchens or shelters. Offer to help serve or monitor a shelter.
Our place is not to judge but to help. Stepping up to do our Christian duty will bring a warm and satisfying good feeling.
Jackie Harley
Beech Island