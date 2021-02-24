Letter: Aiken must break litter habit

I would like to commend the person or persons who picked up the litter on Powderhouse Road. Judging by the amount of full orange garbage bags stacked for collection, there was a great deal of it. Those people who so casually toss an empty drink can, the detritus of a fast food meal or plastic bags, not to mention tires, out of a car should be severally fined.
These good people who do litter collection literally take their lives into their hands as they work along the roadside. Please give them a break (and a brake when you see them at work). Our lovely town, state, country roads and highways are being trashed, literally.
It is truly shaming to see how much litter there is everywhere. Lets see if we can’t break this truly nasty habit.
Gail King
Aiken