Letter: Aiken has a severe litter problem

How much does it cost to deposit trash in your own garbage can or in one of the many receptacles located at the dozens of retail outlets and eateries around the town?
It must be very expensive because it seems that the alternative is to throw the trash out of cars on to the roadsides all around the county.
If, on the other hand, it doesn’t cost you a single red cent to take it home with you, then you must be extremely lazy not to dispose of your trash responsibly.
We recently picked up several bags of trash from just a half-mile stretch of road in the county and we will be back out again.
No, it is not our trash, but it is our town. And, I’m sad to say, one of the filthiest we have come across despite traveling far and wide across many states in America. I’m sure we can all do better than this. I really hope so.
How can we highlight the horrendous litter problem in this otherwise, beautiful town?
My husband and I are continuously picking up garbage in our own small area of the town, but the problem and the solution must be brought to the attention of the people who are ultimately responsible.
Yvonne Brookes
Aiken