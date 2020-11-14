Letter: African Americans must work for change

America is in dire need of new leadership and a new agenda. The regressive agenda of the last four years has not served to the benefit of our great nation. Trump and his administration have demonstrated a severe lack of commitment to governing "by the people for the people," nor are they interested in the continuance of a more perfect union.
As a nation, we must adhere to dictates of the Constitution of the United States, while remembering the preamble which says, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America." Therefore, we must remain to be a nation of hope for all races, creeds and ethnicities while continuing to thrive as a diverse, harmonious and prosperous society. The mix of faiths and diverse cultures are at the very foundation of our greatness.
I applaud Mayor Rick Osbon, the City of Aiken, and the Aiken Chamber of Commerce for their continuing efforts to build, strengthen and maintain a model of diversity and inclusion. I appreciate the sincere willingness to receive the concerns of all citizens and organizations including Black Lives Matter. The Black Lives Matter movement is the new flagship for social justice. They are to be applauded for the courage to challenge the static and limited boundaries of justice and equality, while walking with all cultures and groups in peaceful protest.
Given the ongoing social challenges and the current failed state of executive leadership, as African Americans, we must not relent in our efforts to help move this country forward. We must continue to increase our contribution, input and influence on this great nation while keeping in mind that no group needs permission to be included and acknowledged. This is an unalienable right endowed upon all of us by the divine creator. We must seize this moment without confusion, to be diligent in our service not only for ourselves but also for a collective, diverse society. To not do so is to disregard and disrespect the blood, sweat, tears, torture and death of our ancestors and to take for granted the support and sacrifice of our fellow citizens with whom we walk together for the betterment of this nation.
Given our history, we must remain rooted and committed to maintaining the hope and aspirations of our fore bearers who longed for a country that would provide opportunity and freedom for their posterity. For nearly a quarter of a century they wallowed in blood, dreamed through nightmares, and prayed through tears for freedom and wholeness as a people. Enduring years of inhumane treatment, they staked their claim for freedom, citizenship, opportunity, justice and equality. And we are the current stakeholders. Therefore, each of us must diligently participate in the continuous pursuit of freedom by working for change.
Les Smalls
Aiken