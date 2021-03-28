Letter: Abortion, while legal, is immoral

This is in response to the letter by Margaret Blackman, “No One Should Legislate Abortion,” March 12.
I completely disagree with her pro-abortion views.
First, Ms. Blackman characterizes the statement “life begins at conception” as a personal or religious belief. Wrong - it is a biological fact. Even Bernard Nathanson, OB/GYN MD, co-founder of the pro-abortion organization NARAL, who himself claimed responsibility for 75,000 abortions, admitted as much.
He said, "A favorite pro-abortion tactic is to insist that the definition of when life begins is impossible; that the question is a theological or moral or philosophical one, anything but a scientific one. Fetology makes it undeniably evident that life begins at conception and requires all the protection and safeguards that any of us enjoy… As a scientist I know, not believe, know that human life begins at conception."
Nathanson also said, “Abortion is not a medical (or religious) issue. It is a violent solution to a social problem … which is inherently evil, and should not have government approval.”
Ms. Blackman tries to equate condoms and vasectomies with abortion, saying that all three “stop an unwanted pregnancy.” Wrong again. Condoms and vasectomies prevent pregnancy. An abortion ends a pregnancy already underway, causing the death of the unborn baby.
Ms. Blackman further states, “(abortion) is a woman’s right … and the Supreme Court has already ruled on this matter.” Making something legal does not make it moral. In the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, the Court got it wrong, as they have in other cases from time to time. The 1856-57 Sanford v. Dred Scott decision upheld slavery in American territories and denied Scott the rights of citizenship; in 1896, Plessy v. Ferguson paved the way for Jim Crow laws. Thankfully, those latter decisions were later overturned.
Members of the South Carolina Legislature supported the Heartbeat Law, not because of some “male-dominated” effort to “assert its power over a woman’s body,” as Ms. Blackman claims. They were protecting the most vulnerable South Carolinians. I am proud of what they did.
Ms. Blackman closes with, “If you don’t want an abortion, don’t get one.” It’s not that simple. Since 1976, the Hyde Amendment prohibited federal funding of most abortion procedures, both domestically and as part of our international aid packages. However, the erroneously named American Rescue Plan for $1.9 trillion pointedly omits the Hyde Amendment, clearing the way for hundreds of millions of tax dollars, earned by millions of Americans who oppose abortion, to fund abortion on demand. Furthermore, the proposed Equality Act removes ethical protections for medical professionals who personally object to abortion and previously would not have participated in the procedure. Under the guise of preventing “pregnancy discrimination,” the Equality Act creates severe legal penalties for medical professionals who decline to perform abortions on demand.
As I write this, the Equality Act bill has passed the House and heads to the Senate. If you disagree with its provisions, contact your Senators and tell them to vote no.
Michele Wells
Aiken