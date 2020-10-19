Letter: Abortion goes against God's word

I am not voting for any Democrat on the national ticket. That means I am not voting for the Biden-Harris ticket, neither for Jamie Harrison, nor Adair Boroughs.
My decision is based on one issue: The Democratic Party continues to endorse the wanton murder of unborn children. As a sinner who has embraced Christ’s atoning death and resurrection, I am attempting every day to obey Christ’s teachings, revealed in the inerrant, infallible word of God: The Bible.
The church has always said abortion brings the judgment of God because it is murder. And the church’s stance is not new. And the word of God is very clear.
The corollary is also true: if you profess Christ as your Savior, and you intend to vote Democratic, you are endorsing murder, and I would encourage you to re-examine your faith.
Dr. Jerome Lejeune was a French geneticist who discovered Down’s Syndrome. Here are his words on when life begins: “Life has a very long history, but each individual has a very neat beginning, the moment of its conception. The material link is the molecular thread of DNA. In each reproductive cell, this ribbon, roughly 1 meter long, is cut into pieces – 23 – or chromosomes. As soon as the 23 paternally derived chromosomes are united through fertilization to the 23 maternal ones, the full genetic meeting necessary to express all the inborn qualities of the new individual is gathered and personal constitution takes place.
“At 2 months of age, the human being is less than one thumb length from the head to the rump. He would fit at ease in a nutshell, but everything is there – hands, feet, head, organs, brain. In the fourth week, there is consciousness. All are in place. His heart has been beating for a month by the second month. His fingerprints can be detected. His heart is beating 150 to 170 beats a minute.
“To accept the fact,” he wrote, “that after fertilization has taken place a new human being has come into being is no longer a matter of taste or opinion.”
Greg Roberts
Aiken