Letter: A pox on both candidates

Anthony DiStefano’s pro-Biden column of Oct. 12 might have pushed me to favor Trump … but Jack DeVine’s pro-Trump column pushes me towards Biden.
Among many generalities, DiStefano listed some pro-Biden details that would give pause to anyone who thinks the government should stick to its job of protecting individual rights. He writes that Biden would propose a comprehensive national health plan (i.e., socialized medicine even more), reduce economic inequality (i.e., take from the haves to give to those who have less), re-introduce “regulations which protect consumers” (i.e., reduce the choices of people who want to trade with one another), and end our dependence on fossil fuels (i.e., bring the rest of the country down to the level of “brownout California” and lower.)
DeVine is longer on generalities and shorter on details. He credits Trump with the “best economy in history,” neglecting to mention his tripling deficit spending and his tariffs that decrease the U.S. standard of living by disrupting global trade and making us pay more for imports. He credits Trump with a “more secure border,” which means interference with the rights of potential immigrants and all of us who want to trade with them. He likes that Trump has a “resolute posture with adversaries including Iran and China,” neglecting to mention his bad treatment of many allies and his kissy-face policies with Putin and Kim Jung Un.
DiStefano really missed his chance when he touted universal health care as the answer to COVID, as if Trump might oppose coverage of pre-existing conditions. DeVine lets Trump off the hook for his disastrous handling of the pandemic. South Korea and Taiwan followed plans that were worked out by the same experts who had prepared a plan for the U.S. In essence the plans called for readily available tests, isolation of the infected and vulnerable and contact tracing. The plans had great results, where implemented, but Trump’s administration had discarded that plan before the pandemic occurred, never unleashed potential test developers and manufacturers from the FDA’s and CDC’s stranglehold, and did nothing to encourage contact tracing. Thus the miserable results we now have.
It’s too bad that one of these losers will be named the winner. But I held my nose and voted for Biden with the thought that Trump’s loss might turn the Republican party away from Trump’s increasing authoritarianism and toward its previous ideological opposition to the Democrats’ consistent ratcheting towards socialism – at the least the Republicans might adopt their former positions of fiscal responsibility and freedom of trade and movement.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken