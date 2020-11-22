Letter: A modest proposal

Reading Aiken Standard’s Nov. 20 front page article about our City Council’s citywide mask mandate, I would wonder how Council members Brohl and Girardeau might vote on a proposal allowing persons who, for whatever reason, might want to walk the streets of “our fair city” with absolutely no coverings of their bodies from their feet to their waists – should they be able so to do?
While I’m pretty sure I know how all the City Council (other than Brohl and Girardeau) might vote on such a proposition, I can only wonder about how these two might vote on this (questionable) proposal, considering how they voted on the face mask issue, knowing that the use of face masks is something that just might result in the saving of lives, a benefit that (probably?) below-the-belt nudity would not have.
Am I wrong in my thinking here? Is there any (reasonable) reason why Brohl and Giradeau might again disagree with their cohort on such an issue if such were actually proposed? And, while I am pretty sure I am virus free, I will be wearing a mask whenever and wherever it may be needed. As for this proposed proposition – no, I will not try that, regardless.
Saving lives, though, is a worthwhile proposition, isn’t it?
Stephen V. Geddes
Aiken