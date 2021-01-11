Letter: A look at what Trump did right

To counter anti-Trump letters appearing in the Aiken Standard, let’s take a look at what he did right:
Calling out Mexico: Pre election, he told Americans, “Mexico is not your friend”, referring to the influence of drugs and border crashers. As usual, leftist media called it “racist.” It wasn’t. He also said “some are fine people,” a term that could describe most Americans.
Following the San Bernardino massacre, he called for a lockdown of Islam immigration from terrorist states, “until we can find out what’s going on” regarding lapses in immigration security. As expected, leftist media called it “racist” – apparently not realizing Islam is a religion, not a race.
In the first debate he introduced the phrase “Fake News” creating a term that will haunt media for years to come, infuriating the New York Times which he called “failing,” prompting it to call disagreements with them “lies.” They now claim the number of Trump “lies” exceeds 20,000. One can only imagine assiduous junior staffers mounting ladders each day to add to the list. Oftentimes, telling the unvarnished truth is not a “lie.”
He appointed over 200 conservative jurists – including three
Supreme Court justices insuring the continuance of his policies for decades to come.
His novel foreign policy did put America first, after decades of payments to our “allies” – including the infamous $150 billion cash payment to Iran. Many of these countries would not be in existence if not for America. He dared task our European allies to step up to the plate in their NATO dealings. Like Reagan before him, he espoused the greatness of America in the face of its many critics, some of whom wish to destroy it.
He deregulated the stultifying policies of previous administrations that prevented fast action on needed decisions. An example is the 13-year study on a 12-mile stretch of roadway in a midwestern city. Under his policies, things got done.
He called out the Washington “swamp” culture of administrative holdovers in politics and law enforcement who failed to rise above petty politics. In so doing, once again, he coined a phrase which will forever characterize a political danger in the nation’s capital.
He cut taxes, both personal and business which – despite COVID-19 – have led to the greatest build-up of wealth in the nation’s history and unrivaled commercial vitality which has reached all levels of American society.
He never started a war. Instead, he has, and continues to, end some of the longest, futile struggles in American history.
He successfully brokered a Near Eastern peace agreement – beginning with his Arabian summit in his first year, and ending with a signed peace between two major Near Eastern enemies.
He brought to Washington a fine, crime-free family – including a remarkable First Lady, loyal sons and a daughter and son-in-law who are the equals of any First Family in our history.
He put together a team to fight COVID-19 in spite of his critics who didn’t want him to get any credit. He called out China for having caused the virus and early on forbade Chinese visitors from entering the U.S. As expected, his detractors called the decision “racist”.
Yes, he made some errors, mostly speaking and tweeting when he should have held his counsel.
And 2024 is just around the corner. Perhaps he will follow the example of President Grover Cleveland (1885-1889; 1893-1897).
James Haviland
Aiken