Letter: A closer look at virus numbers

In Jack DeVine's March 10 column, he referred to the "Worldometer" data on the effectiveness of mandated restrictions. Let me offer a little more perspective because of the amount of misinformation out there.
Worldometer has developed an index of states' restrictiveness based on their non-pharmaceutical interventions. Masking and social distancing are not very restrictive; lockdowns are very restrictive, for example. There is no correlation between the degree of restrictions and deaths from COVID-19. None. However, there is a weak correlation (R**2=0.36) between the number of cases and the state's degree of restrictions, most notably at the low end – masking and social distancing seem to reduce the likelihood you'll get COVID-19. Notably, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Connecticut and Washington, D.C., (all more restrictive states) have many more cases than the general trend, while Utah and Alaska have many fewer (Utah and Alaska have 1/6 the number of cases of New Jersey).
Perhaps most interesting is the data relating deaths/case to the degree of restrictions. If you caught the coronavirus in one of those "high case/high restrictions" states listed above, you would be 10 times more likely to die than if you caught it in Alaska or Utah. You'd be twice as likely to die than if you caught it in S.C.
This is in line with data from around the world: masks and social distancing work, but greater restrictions have virtually no impact on the numbers that count.
John Plodinec
Aiken